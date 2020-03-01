YAVNETWORK: Delta Governor's Mouth Piece Sponsors 10 Illah Youths

Listen to article

The Chief Press secretary to the Governor of Delta state Mr. Olise Ifeadika has sponsored ten (youths) from Illah for the second edition of Young African Volunteers network and Leadership boot camp to be hosted in May 2020 by African Volunteers network and Leadership institute.

African Volunteers network and Leadership institute is a training and capacity building institute of Revive Africa Initiative established to train African Volunteers on capacity building, leadership development and peak performance.

This is the first African based training and networking platform for volunteers, change maker, activists and young leaders.

Mr. Olise Ifeajika who is a Patron of Revive Africa Initiative Approved the sponsorship of ten selected young community development volunteers from Illah in his pursuit to build the capacity of young people from his constituency.

While presenting the list of the selected persons to the Director General of Revive Africa Initiative, he expressed hope that after this training, they will return as better ambassadors of the community.

Registration for this boot camp will kick of fully in the second week of march to enable the institute complete screening and admission of trainees before the commencement of training in may.