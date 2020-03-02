Borno/Yobe Elders Pay Sympathy Visit to Gov Zulum, Pledges Solidarity..

Listen to article

Following persistent senseless and nefarious attacks by members of the Boko Haram group in the past eleven years , Borno/Yobe Elders resident in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja decided to constitute a forum in.solidarity to support the people and governemnts of Borno and Yobe states and lend their voices on the wanton destruction of property and serial killings in the states.

The Forum under the Chairmanship of the former FCT Minister, Architect Ibrahim Bunu on Sunday paid a sympathy visit to Governor Babagama Umara Zulum of Borno State at the Government House Maiduguri to condole the people and government of Borno state over the incessant serial attacks, killings and destruction of public and private property where thousands of people have been killed and property worth billions of naira have been destroyed.

The Chairman told the Govenror that a delegation representing the Borno/Yobe Elders Forum in Abuja were in maiduguri on sympathy visit to commesurate with the entire people and government of Borno State over what he described as senseless and nefarious attacks in the state by Boko Haram Insurgents .

He added that their visit was also to show solidarity to the governor and people of Borno state that the Borno/Yobe Elders Forum in Abuja are in full support of what the governor is doing, the achievements or successes he has recorded so far since his assumption of office in the state as evidence of good leadership.

Architect Bunu further said that the forum acclaimed and hailed the zeal and commitment of the governor while urging him to continue the good things he had brought to the people of the state.

He also maintained that the forum was able to contribute money to purchase food and non food items which were distributed to IDPs in both Borno and Yobe states as asupportt to what the governemnt is doing .

Bunu said ", the forum Commends the Nigerian military's bravery and Gallantry in the fight against Boko Haram Insurgency despite the selective attacks by the terrorists.

"We highly regret the attacks , killings and destruction of property by the Insurgents in some places despite governemnt efforts, the nefarious activities continues" Bunu said.

"We wish to extend our sympathy to the people and government of Borno and Yobe states. We also wish to declare our support to the federal government and President Buhari in the fight against Boko Haram to halt the insurgency.

"We have seen the zeal and commitment in you and President Buhari to end the Insurgency. We also support you and will continue to do so. We will continue to pray for you, the President and our gallant troops.

"We also wish to condole the gallant heroes who paid the supreme price while in active service to their fatherland. Who lost their lives in the senseless terrorists attacks. We pray God to grant them eternal rest.

"We also appreciate and thank our royal fathers for the enormous support for the return of peace and transquility in the state." Ibrahim said.

Responding, Governor Zulum thanked them for the visit and solidarity , noting that, the visit symbolizes common understanding and room for development blocking all the barriers of development between the two states.

He added that the visit will give further commitment to the states to greater heights despite the challenges of security and Insurgency which have destroyed facilities and amenities beyond imagination while calling on Nigerians to continue to pray for lasting peace in the state.

According to him, he had toured all the LGAs and in some cases, more that once to assess the extent of damage and possibilities of the IDPs returning to their ancestral homes safely.

He explained further that developmental projects have started in earnest but the governemnt focus was to shift from humanitarian aid to developmental projects despite the federal government interventions on humanitarian aid that have been very magnanymous.

"It may interest you to know that FG has approved to carry out 10,000 housing construction in the state.

"Despite the number of successes we have recorded so far, some of our greatest challenges include resettlement, means of livelihoods of the IDPs, clearance of reminants of the Insurgents at the shores of the Lake Chad region.

"It is as a result, we recruited volunteer vigilante hunters and CJTF in the fight against the Boko Haram in complementing the efforts of the Nigerian Military.

"We have confidence that the war will be over but I have said it severally that poverty and unemployment have been the root cause of the Insurgency. And unless our unemployed youths under the age of 20 years are engaged or employed, there will be a big problem in the near future.

"We have over 100,000 unemployed youths in Monguno and Gajiram. If there is no employment for them, I don't think we can close this problem. The Lake Chad region with 50,000 square kilometers, only 3000 square kilometers are now left and occupied by the people.

"We have to create jobs. I once told Mr. President to join hands and address the matter. That is why we are addressing this issue of Insurgency. And the reason behind the large size of unemployment in the state is poor governance.

"What affects Borno affects Yobe. There is need for us to improve on our agriculture, afforestation and improve our commercial activities. There is need for recruitment of Borno and Yobe youths into the Nigerian armed forces.

"Qouta system of the federal government is very low. We have the chances and we need to do so. I call on the Govenrors of the two states to ensure our youths and graduàtes are recruited or engaged by the federal government.

"Despite our religious differences, we should help each other. Hitherto, we need a leadership that is all encompassing without any sentiment, or bias as Nigerians and our brothers keepers. There is nothing bad to carry all along. I pledge to contact my Yobe counterpart to join hands and move the two states forward.

Members of the delegation includes Architect Ibrahim Bunu, Senator Abu Kyari, senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, Ibrahim Kaigama Bomai, Dr. Shehu Sule, Hajiya Amuna Ali,OON, Hon. M.T. Monguno, Ali Musa,OON, Hajiya Aisha Ibrahim, Hon. Kadiri Rahis, Abba Abdulkadir, Debby Buba Final, Ibrahim Askira, Yakubu Kwagwel, Kike Shettima and Lawan Gana Latewa.