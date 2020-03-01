President Buhari Authorises Reprimand of security officials for releasing 295 oil tankers at border

Listen to article

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed immediate appropriate disciplinary actions against security operatives posted to the nation’s land borders for releasing 295 tankers of smuggled petroleum products without authorization.

The President said he was “disheartened” by the action of the security operatives.

Nigeria’s land borders have been closed since August 2019 to checkmate smuggling of arms and food items. After the closure, the Federal Government directed that petroleum products should not be supplied to fuel stations within 20 kilometers of the borders.

But in a statement on Saturday, presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, said while the operation has been relatively successful, some security officials have been sabotaging the government’s efforts.

“The border drill has been hugely successful and has led to the interception and seizure of large quantities of foods, materials, minerals and petroleum resources illegally trafficked across our borders. The President commends the security agencies for a job well done.

“He, however, finds it disheartening to learn that 295 smuggled petroleum tankers were released without due authorization on 17th December, 2019 by some security officials charged with the responsibility of protecting our borders.

“Sequel to this act, the National Security Adviser (NSA) was directed to set up a Board of Inquiry to investigate the crime, and it was recommended to the President that all officials (civilian or security operatives) found to have connived to undermine government’s efforts should be withdrawn from the border drill and severely sanctioned by their respective organizations.

“The President has accepted the recommendations and directed the immediate withdrawal and replacement of all those found culpable. He has also directed that their respective organizations should mete immediate appropriate disciplinary actions to them,” Adesina said.