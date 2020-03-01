March 1: Now Thank We All Our God

Listen to article

God is most worthy of our praises and worship. There’s no God like our God. There’s no king like Him. He’s the Omnipotent and all loving God. Join me to glorify the Lord today and always for His mercies endure for ever. God’s love is upon all who love, serve and glorify His name. God’s love is upon you. As He kept you safe and protected you through the months of January and February, I pray, may He continue to do so for you this month and beyond, in Jesus’ name.

My prayer is that the angels of God will create a hedge of protection around you and your family. According to His will, love and mercy contained in His promise, provision, protection and presence and for His love that will never depart from you and your household including all those who wait on Him. Through the finished work of our Lord, Jesus Christ, every curse and covenant of impossibility over your life is broken now and forever, in Jesus’ name. This day, the Lord is giving you a testimony for His name’s sake, in Jesus’ name.

By the mystery in the power of His spoken word, the earth and everything in it was created, maintained and sustained. In a similar way, the source of your joy, favour and happiness will remain a mystery to the wicked, your enemies and your foes today and forever, in Jesus’ name.

I pray that the able hands of the Almighty will guide, protect and lead you in uprightness, obedience and holiness. The Lord keep you, bless you and cause His face to shine upon you. No storm will rock your boat now and for ever. Your family and all your loved ones shall be under the protective power and name of the Almighty. The Lord will continue to favor you in everything concerning you. All things shall work for your good this month and always, in the name of Jesus.

I declare; all works of darkness in your society and the world at large, shall be powerless against you. You will continue to mount up with wings like eagle and dominate your environment, physically and spiritually, in the mighty name of Jesus. As the East is far from the West, God’s Love for you shall span the distance so unfathomably great and you’ll never operate below your covenanted potential and blessing, in Jesus’ name.

Your life is founded upon the rock that will never fail and no harm shall be your portion. The battles of your life will be stilled by the mighty Man in battles; the one who has infinite power over all storms who has also promised to fight and keep you ever confident in Him. The Lord shall put smiles on your face this month and always and everyday will be a day of joy and happiness for you and those who love you and whom you love always, in Jesus’ name.

As the Lord lives, this is my prayer and blessing for you and your loved ones today, and through March and always, in Jesus’ name. May the Lord’s name be glorified in your life as you live in holiness and righteousness, in Jesus’ mighty name. Amen.

Today’s reading: Numbers 23 – 25; Mark 7: 14-37

Glory to His Name for He's A Faithful God.