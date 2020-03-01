Agencies Of The Ministry Of Petroleum Resources Shine At Nogig

Listen to article

Yesterday, the Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Nigeria, H.E. Chief Timipre Sylva attended the closing ceremony of the 18th Nigeria Oil & Games Industry Games. He was joined by the Captains of the Oil and Gas Sector in Nigeria to witness the applaudable capacity to collaborate and win collectively.

The Agencies of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources that participated made impressive deliveries with a combined medal reward of 80 representing over 40% of the total number of medals won.

A further breakdown revealed that the four Agencies, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Department of Petroleum Resources, Nigerian Content Development & Monitoring Board and the Petroleum Training Institute, received 19 Gold, 25 Silver and 36 Bronze awards out of the total 199 medals won in the course of the tournament.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation emerged as the Overall Winner of the 18th Nigeria Oil Industry Games with a combined award of 48 Medals representing 13 Gold, 16 Silver and 19 Bronze ahead of eleven participants at the tournament.

*_#officialnogig_* *_#nogig2020_*

