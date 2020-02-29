coronavirus Claims First American Casualty

Listen to article

The United States has announced the first death of a patient infected with the coronavirus. The patient, a 19 year-old was based in King County, Washington state, according to a spokesperson of Washington Department of Health.

President Donald Trump said Saturday he’ll address the nation for the second time about the coronavirus threat.

He spoke after health officials disclosed a third case of coronavirus in the U.S. in someone who had not traveled internationally or had close contact with someone who has the virus.

At a political rally Friday night in South Carolina, Trump sought to steal some of the spotlight from his Democratic rivals who were campaigning across the state on the evening before its presidential primary.

He accused Democrats of “politicizing” the coronavirus threat and boasted about preventive steps he’s ordered in an attempt to keep the virus that originated in China from spreading across the United States. Those steps include barring entry by most foreign nationals who had recently visited China.

“They tried the impeachment hoax. … This is their new hoax,” Trump said of Democratic denunciations of his administration’s coronavirus response.