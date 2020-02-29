Coronavirus: Ogun govt debunks rumour that infected driver escaped from isolation center

Listen to article

The Ogun State Government on Saturday debunked the rumour that the taxi driver of the person infected with coronavirus in the country escaped from isolation center.

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, Mr Kunle Somorin confirmed to The Nigerian Voice that no one escaped from the isolation center.

According to him, "Our attention has been brought to the fake news making rounds on the social media that the driver escaped from our isolation center"

"Everyone that had any link with the Italian victim of the dreaded virus since he arrived the country has been quarantined. The others, who these primary contacts also had interactions with are equally being monitored."

"The fake news also alluded to the imaginary driver demanding the sum of N100m ( One hundred million naira) from the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker and threatening to spread the disease if not paid. Nothing can be further from the truth."

"We wish to put it straight that there is nothing of such. It is the figment of the imagination of some unscrupulous elements whose desire is to incite fear in the members of the public."

"This period calls for sombre, responsible and responsive actions. COVID-19 is challenging the global community like no other disease in the past. The government is treating the challenge as such. How to contain and provide lasting solution to the scourge is our concern. We do not wish to dissipate energy on responding to this kind of frivolity. We all must be sensitive at this critical time in our history."

"As a government, we assure that all the people already quarantined are in good spirit and they are cooperating with our medical personnel."

"Besides, we already the phone number of some few other contacts the Italian national came close to and they are being monitored."

"There is no reason to to panic. The situation is being controlled and contained."

"It is therefore important we do what is expected of us as individuals in terms of personal hygiene and in ensuring that we sensitized those suspected of symptoms associated with COVID-19."

"If you suspect any case, please, call the Ogun State Epidemiologists on:

08188978393 or 08188978392."