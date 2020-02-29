The Psychology of Herbal medicine as Natural Defense against Coronavirus: Africa Take Note

Listen to article

A good amount of traditions has long dominated the practice of herbal medicine in the Euro-American world but what is clear is herbs are natural to the African communities.

At the time of writing this article, globally 85,681 persons are confirmed Coronavirus (COVID-19) carriers, and 2, 900 are confirmed dead. As many Individuals struggle with anxiety as it relates to Coronavirus, at this time there is no conventional medical treatment for this contagious disease which was first detected in China in November of 2019. And there is no known herbal cure for Coronavirus but what is important to know is the preventative, comforting and supportive elements that are in many vegetables and herbs.

In the last 24 hours, within Africa, and in the Nigeria social media especially, people are looking, pursuing and hunting for Garlic (Allium sativum), a species in the onion family that was first discovered in Egypt, Asia and Iran.

Now that many Nigerians are drastically looking for this herb but finding it scarce there are common herbs that are of cultural heritage to us and almost within everyone’s sight.

They include but not limited to Vernonia amygdaline, Allium cepa, saccharum officinarum, Phyllanthus amarus and their efficacy or use in strengthening the immune system, whether it's emotional, spiritual, mental aspects is well known. But most of all, these vegetables, some of them already in one’s kitchen are importantly known to result in healthy immune functioning.

This virus, which is seasonal in nature, like other viruses usually spread between people by airborne respiratory droplets resulting in symptoms which could include runny nose, sore throat, fever, cough, fever, headache, muscle ache, weight loss, fatigue, and even death.

The above-named herbs or plants which I suggest you google, research and discover their common availabilities are not known to cure Coronavirus. Generally, since they nutritionally offer a unique preventive and therapeutic approach as well as support for our soul, spirit, emotions, thinking and most of all for our body and physical health, then Coronavirus is in trouble in Africa. Now look around your kitchen, and coronate or clothe yourself against COVID-19. Coronavirus, your “father”, we demand to be fully cleared from you, as a health horror, and leave our coasts and surroundings now, we already have too much we are dealing with politically, economically and in terms of national security.

Prof John egbeazien oshodi, is an American based Forensic/clinical Psychologist. Founder of psychoafricalysis or psychoafricalytic psychology.