Report Of Attack On Maimalari Barracks By Boko Haram Terrorists Disguised In United Nations Vehicles And Attire Is Fake, Should Be Ignored...army Spokesman

The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to yet another fake and mischievous information circulating through the social media concocting or insinuating that Boko Haram Terrorists disguised in United Nations type vehicles and dressing have invaded Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri township in the morning hours of Saturday the 29th of February 2020.

To give effect to the wicked lies, pictures and videos of a training session between United Nations Department of Safety and Security Training Drill and selected personnel of Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE were attached to reinforce the mischievous fake news intended to cause panic and unnecessary apprehension.

A statement issued Saturday by Colonel Sagir Musa , the Acting Director, Army Public Relations (DAPR) said ",members of the public are please hereby informed that there is no security threat in Maimalari Barracks and/or maiduguri township. The false information should be completely disregarded."

"Members of the public are requested to continue with their legitimate routine activities as the troops of Theatre Command, Operation LAFIYA DOLE are ever determined to protect the lives and properties of all Nigerians especially those living within the theatre of Operation.

"The publics are again sensitized to develop the culture of interrogating/verifying information seen on various media platforms to ascertain the genuineness/veracity of the information for the collective interest of the public."