Reasons why Seyi Makinde and PDP can’t take over Lagos from APC

It is no longer news that the executive Governor of Oyo State, His Excellency Governor Seyi Makinde has stepped on Cobra’s tail and it will definitely sting him. The social media handles yesterday was full of news detailing how he proposed to take over Lagos from the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the control of her Leader, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

Governor Seyi Makinde unveiled this plan after he was made the Chairman of the PDP Reconciliation Committee. Governor Seyi Makinde being the only PDP Governor in the whole of Southwest has recently been the talk of the town and the beautiful bride PDP members are proud of.

For example, Governor Seyi Makinde was the Chairman of the PDP Campaign Committee during the last Kogi State Governorship election and recently he was appointed the Chairman of the forthcoming Edo PDP Primary election. With this latest appointment as the Chairman of the PDP Reconciliation Committee, this is becoming clear that Governor Seyi Makinde is becoming power drunk.

Seyi Makinde has forgotten that the former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose once made same comment of taking over Lagos but instead Ekiti was snatched away from him. The former Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki also followed suit, instead they used O TO GE to make him irrelevant in Kwara State and the governorship seat of the state was snatched away from him.

Seyi Makinde should know that whenever one talk about APC Lagos, you are referring to Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu. If Seyi Makinde is power drunk, he should be talking of dislodging APC in Edo and Ondo States not Lagos. Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu must not hear about this, he must read what Governor Seyi Makinde said about Lagos APC. Already there are two crises APC Oyo has designed to unsettle Governor Seyi Makinde, the Local Government Election Crisis and the NURTW.

These are burning issues which might jeopardize the security and wellbeing of the state. Oyo State Citizens won’t be surprise if another Movement similar to O TO GE surfaces before the 2023 Governorship election in the state. Governor Seyi Makinde should leave Lagos alone and face his business in Oyo State.