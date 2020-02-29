President Muhammadu Buhari Confirms Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan As The Substantive Head Of The Civil Service

Listen to article

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan as the substantive Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

Buhari conveyed the appointment in a statement by the Permanent Secretary (General Services Office) in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation OSGF, Olusegun Adekunle on Friday.

The statement reads, “His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, President, Federal Republic of Nigeria has approved the Retirement of Mrs Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita from the Federal Civil Service with effect from Thursday, 27th February 2020.”

Buhari affirmed that it would be without prejudice to the on-going investigations into certain allegations against the immediate past Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

He thanked her for the invaluable services to the nation and wished her well in all future endeavours.

Until her new appointment, she was the Acting Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, a position she assumed since 18th September 2019.

Dr. (Mrs.) Yemi-Esan, is a Dental Surgeon and was appointed a Federal Permanent Secretary in 2012 and has at various times, served in the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Federal Ministries of Information, Education and Petroleum Resources.

Buhari further called on the new Head of Service to bring her wealth of experience to bear in the new position so that the government could deliver on the priority areas of development already outlined.

He urged her to make the stabilization of the Federal Civil Service topmost on her agenda.

Recall that Yemi-Esan took over from Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, who was asked to proceed on indefinite leave.