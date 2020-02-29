Gov. Uzodinma's Special Adviser On Youth Affairs, Hon Eric Uwakwe Inspects IYC

Listen to article

The newly appointed Special Assistant to Imo State Governor on Youth Affairs, Mr Eric Uwakwe today paid a visit to Imo Youth Centre, IYC located at Concorde Hotel Junction by All Seasons Hotel for an on the spot assessment of work condition and facilities in place.

Hon Eric Uwakwe yesterday, bemoaned the deplorable condition of the Imo Youth centre complex, Government House Extentsion, Owerri stating that he will swing into action immediately to give the place a face-lift.

Hon Eric Uwakwe was accompanied to the youth Centre by his twin brother Derek Uwakwe, the ZoneB NANS president Comr Okereke Godson C Bishop, SUG Presidents from Imo State past and present, Imo Youth stakeholders in NANS, NYCN, NAISS and others as they went round the facilities tour together.

Addressing newsmen, shortly after the inspection Hon. Eric Uwakwe expressed dissatisfaction over the dilapidated condition of the Office and major parts of the facilities were found unkept and certainly not fit for use.

While working on the immediate renovation of Imo youth centre complex, Hon Eric Uwakwe assured Imo youths of prompt delivery of his programmes and manifesto prepared by his office.

In his words, "despite the difficult situation at hand, my administration as SA to the Governor on youth Affairs will give no excuse whatsoever not to perform and I use this opportunity to call on the former SA Engr. Rex Okoro to prepare and present to me an Official Handover note because Government is all about continuity".