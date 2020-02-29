EFCC arrests Oduduwa University students for internet scam

Listen to article

The Abuja Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) has arrested some students of Oduduwa University, Osun State for allegedly perpetrating Internet scam.

The EFCC Acting Head of Media and Publicity, Mr Tony Orilade confirmed the arrest of the suspects to The Nigerian Voice on Friday.

According to Orilade, "the suspects who are between the ages of 21 and 25, include some graduates, students of Oduduwa University, Osun State, and National Youth Service Corps member."

He said nine suspects were arrested at two different locations within the Abuja metropolis for their involvement in internet scam.

He said "The suspects are Daniel Archiobong, David Ikechukwu, Alex James, Williams Vincent, Sanni Lucas, Ichado Victor O, Ubah Henry, Anifowoshe Femi and Akinseye Dipo.

The EFCC spokesman said their arrest was sequel to intelligence reports received by the Cybercrime Section of the commission.

He said "Some of the suspects owned up to their crimes during interrogation, which include: identity theft, romance scam and online bitcoin trading scam, among others."

Orilade said information gathered from the suspects shows that they prowl social media platforms, such as Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, from where they dupe unsuspecting Nigerians and oversea victims.

Items recovered from them include Toyota Venza, Lexus and Mercedes Benz cars, mobile phones and laptops.

One of the suspects admitted that the vehicles were proceeds of the cybercrime.

Orilade said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation are concluded.

