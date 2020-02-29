February 29:  Jesus is Speaking to You Now

Listen to article

When God speaks to us, He usually speaks to our minds through our spirits. Many people are waiting for the burning bush or an angel. They miss God because they’re waiting in the wrong way. God doesn’t generally speak audibly; that’s not intimate enough. He speaks directly to our spirits. For example, you may say, “I think I should call and encourage brother Smith.” That’s God saying He wants you to encourage Brother Smith. How do you know? It’s when an idea keeps coming back to you. If you don’t make the call, two hours later, the thought will return. You might dismiss it, only to learn that Brother Smith really needed encouragement. Yet you didn’t respond to God’s prompting because you were waiting for something more profound.

You wanted a prophet to appear and say, “Thus saith the Lord: Call Brother Smith.” Jesus was naturally supernatural. He would ask a man who was an invalid, “How long have you been sick?” “Thirty-eight years.” He said. “Fine, take up your bed and walk.” To a woman who was bent over, He would say, “straighten up,” “Yes.” He would touch the person’s eyes and the person would see. The religious people said, “Wait a minute. You’re not being spiritual enough. You’re supposed to say, ‘stand back, everybody. I’m getting ready to perform a miracle.” Religious people prepare a long time when they attempt to do miracles. Christ just walked around, spoke, touched, and things happened. People criticized Jesus because they thought He was not spiritual enough, but He was spiritual long before they knew.

As we have seen, He was spiritual in prayer for five hours so He could be natural for one minute. Jesus invites us to be like Him. To spend time with Him and the Father in prayer and He’ll send us His Holy Spirit to make us supernatural like Him. May God help us respond to Jesus’ invitation. Note: God will speak to your spirit; just turn your heart toward Him. Let your faith in Jesus get you closer to Him today than you were before.

Let’s pray: Father, in Jesus’ name, show me how to walk in the supernatural and in a way that is natural like Jesus, my savior. Lord, speak to my spirit and give me ears to hear you, in Jesus’ name. Amen.

Today’s reading: Numbers 20-22; Mark 7:1-13

God is Speaking to Your Spirit as You Read This.