Osun: Tribunal sacks tenant who could not pay rent

The Osun State Rent Tribunal in Osogbo Osun state has order a tenant, Ayeni Lukman to vacate the apartment he occupied at Atoyebi's compound Isale-Osun area, due to his inability to pay rent to his landlord.

The landlord, Mr Lamidi Oyewusi dragged his tenant to the Rent Tribunal for owing him 60,000 arrears covering March, 2019 to February, 2020.

Lukman confirmed that he owned his landlord a year rent and that he couldn't pay because of poor economic situation.

The landlord told the Rent Tribunal that he would not be able to continue to tolerate Lukman in the house with the debt.

In his verdict, the Chairman of the Rent Tribunal, N.O Sanusi ordered the tenant to vacate the house on or before 31st of March, 2020.

Sanusi also ordered the tenant to ensure payment of the arrears of his rent including the one month rent for the month of March.