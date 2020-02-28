Nedc Pledges To Rebuild Garkida, Others Communities ... As Gov fintiri Visits Nedc Management

Listen to article

North East Development Commission, (NEDC) has said that it will rebuild Garkida town and it's sorroundung communities affected of Gombi Local Government Area of Adamawa state recent Boko Haram terrorists attacks.

This was disclosed yesterday when the Adamawa State Governor, Alhaji Ahmadu Fintir visited the commission's office in Abuja on Wednesday where he was assured that all the affected areas will soon be rebuilt.

The Managing Director of the NEDC, Dr Mohammed Goni Alkali, while making the assurance said", the destruction is massive and what affects us in Adamawa State, affects all Nigeria."

"We are doing everything possible to restore peace. We will get our people to go there and take a look at the damage and when they come back, we shall know where we are to intervene,'" Alkali said.

The Chairman of the commission, Maj. Gen. Paul C. Tarfa (rtd), also assured the people and government of Adamawa State that th.commissiin will definitely intervene by way of rebuilding the structures destroyed by the Insurgents.

Earlier, Governor Fintiri enumerated areas requiring intervention, saying", We are particular about the police station, the army and the military facilities, the hospital facilities and support for individuals that were affected,' Daily Trust quoted the governor as saying.

"As a result of the Boko Haram activities in the town that day, we need a Trauma Centre for the people of Garkida because these are people who have been living peacefully and then suddenly, they had to go through such devastation.

"With that, they should go through some trauma management,' Gov. Fintiri added. We have recruited about a 100 civilian JTF to further complement the effort of the military.

" Even the military themselves have increased the number of their men that are presently in Garkida. Before I came here, I had donated about 10 trucks to the military for them to further enhance their activities in Garkida town.

"We are doing a lot more, digging around the town so that movement will be very difficult for the Boko Haram boys,' Gov. Fintiri was further quoted by the paper", Fintiri said.