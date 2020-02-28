n-COVID19 (Coronavirus): Lafarge Initiates Medical Protocol At Ewekoro Plant

Listen to article

The Lagos State Government has reported a first case of n-COVID19 (Coronavirus) in Nigeria. The individual concerned works for a vendor that provides services to Lafarge Africa Plc in Ogun State. As a business, we have immediately identified the persons who had direct contact with the concerned individual. We have equally initiated isolation, quarantine and disinfection protocol.

We thank the exemplary leadership of the federal ministry of health, Ogun and Lagos State Governments for swiftly providing response and testing facilities and we are working in full co-operation with all local authorities. Lafarge Africa is also working in close partnership with International SOS, our medical service provider, a leading global health company.

Health and Safety remains a core value at Lafarge Africa and we intend to leverage this strength at this critical time.

For: Lafarge Africa Plc

Folashade Ambrose-Medebem

Director, Communications, Public Affairs and Sustainable Development