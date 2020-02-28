Photo Report: OPC Unveils Statue Of Late Founder, Dr Frederick Isiotan Fasheun

Listen to article

A life-size statue of the Late founder of Oodua Peoples' Congress, OPC, Dr Frederick Fasehun was today unveiled to the public at Ago Roundabout, Okota, Oshodi - Isolo area of Lagos Mainland.

The ceremony was officiated by Mr Raymon Ogunyemi, Director of Local Government Monitoring, Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs, Lagos State.

The event which is one of the activities to commemorate one year anniversary of the late sage was attended by the President General of OPC, Aare Prince Osibote, State administrators of OPC, members of OPC, prominent members of the public, celebrities and members of the civil Society organizations.

Meanwhile, all is said to be set for a historic event tomorrow, 29th Feb. 2020, when the first Dr Frederick Fasehun Memorial lecture will hold. Nigeria's former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo is expected to deliver the ineagrual lecture. The President General of Onaneze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo and other prominent Nigerians are expected to grace the event.

Photo credit: Niyi