CoronavirusInNigeria: Uber Driver Who Had Contact With The Italian, Cries Out

Listen to article

With the fear of coronavirus in Nigerian, an Uber driver has revealed that he had contact with an Italian citizen whom he picked up with his car.

Olugbenga Bodunrin took to Twitter to make this known as the government continues efforts to identify all the persons who had contact with an Italian citizen who brought coronavirus to the country.

He tweeted: “I had contact with the Italian citizen the day before yesterday. Am an uber driver I picked him at the airport. We talk, gist and laugh together. We even dine together… My name is olugbenga bodunrin. 08136464040”.

Meanwhile, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has said that his administration is doing everything possible to prevent the spread of the virus which was first confirmed in his state.

“The Government under my leadership through @LSMOH, has been strengthening measures to ensure that any outbreak in Lagos is quickly controlled and contained in collaboration with the multi-sectoral Coronavirus Preparedness Group, led by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

“We have immediately activated the State Emergency Operations Centre to respond to this case and implement firm control measures. We encourage you all not to panic. Go about your normal daily activities and observe basic hygiene”, he tweeted.