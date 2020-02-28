Coronavirusnigeria: Lagos State Government Searching For All Contacts Of Italian Who Tested Positive To COVID-19

Listen to article

Lagos State government has commenced a wide manhunt for anyone who had made contact with Italian (name withheld) now in isolation in Lagos, for testing positive for coronavirus.

It was certain that the victim was on a flight to Lagos from Italy, putting everyone on the plane as a potential suspected case.

The commissioner for health in Lagos, Professor Akin Abayomi said the government is looking for all the contacts of the patient, since he arrived in Nigeria, and reminded Lagosians that most people who become infected may experience only a mild illness and recover easily, but it can be more severe in others, particularly children and the elderly.

Scientists say the COVID-19 possesses an incubation period of about two weeks, but “carriers” may not show symptoms and may have inadvertently spread the virus