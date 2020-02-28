February 28:  The Father is at Work All the Time

Listen to article

One day, Jesus healed a man who had been sick for thirty-eight years. People reacted in various ways: some were deeply impressed, some were angry, and some wanted answers. So, because Jesus was doing these things on a Sabbath, the Jews persecuted him. Jesus said to them, “My Father is always at His work to this very day, and I too, am working” (John 5:16-17). (See John 5:16-17 NKJ) “My father has been working until now, and I have been working.”

When I discovered what Jesus was teaching here, my perspective of myself and my relationship to the Father changed. In effect, Christ was saying to those who questioned His healing, “I spent time with my father this morning. I already had my whole day worked out for me because I had fellowship with the one who made days. My Father has already helped the people I’m touching. Their healing is the result of my knowing what my Father is doing. I am just manifesting it.

My Father works; therefore, I work.” The meaning of this to us is that, whatever we do should manifest what God the Father has already done or put in place to happen by His will. I tell you the truth, the son can do nothing by Himself; he can do only what he sees his Father doing, because whatever the Father does, the son also does. For the Father loves the son and shows him all he does (John 5:19-20). Note: Jesus’ ministry was to manifest the desires and work of the father.

Let’s pray: Our father, help me realize that I can do nothing by myself, and that I need to seek your will and your purpose in prayer each day. Lord, show me what you want me to do today. In Jesus’ name I pray. Amen.

Today’s reading: Numbers 17-19; Mark 6:30-56

God Spares no Day to Help Those in Need.