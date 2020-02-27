Zulum, other Governors to work with FG to implement Geospatial data policy

Listen to article

The Governors of 36 states of the federation under the auspices of the Nigerian Governors' Forum (NGF) have resolved that all th State Governors will liaise with Federak Givernemnt to implement Geospatial data policy that will be adopted by all the states of the federation.

The Govenrors yesterday in a meeting held at the forum's headquarters in Abuja resolved that the states will work with the federal government to fully implement the Geospatial data project.

The project is aimed at providing evidence-based decision that will help in the implementation of government plans for effective distribution of resources.

It was also gathered that the geospatial maps would be of great value addition for MDAs, which would also help to curb the waste of scarce financial resource.

The meeting also discussed, Seattle declarations, implementation of digital economy, African free trade zone, Mambila hydro power project, ease of doing business and 25 million tree planting in Nigeria among other issues.