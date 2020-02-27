NDYC Applauds Gov. El-Rufai For Supporting Southern President In 2023

Listen to article

A promenent political pressure group, "Niger Delta Youth Coalition" (NDYC) has applauded the Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai for supporting rotation of presidency to Southern Nigeria come 2023.

National Coordinator of NDYC Prince Emmanuel Ogba who made the commendation in an interview with newsmen yesterday in Port Harcourt, said it is in the spirit of equity and natural Justice that Presidency should rotate to the South after eight years of President Muhammadu Buhari's administration.

" It will bring peace and enhance cordial relationship. It will reduce cost of campaign during election", the group coordinator said.

He described El- Refai as a detribalised Nigerian who has respect for the rights of the minority and a leader who believes in the unity of the nation.

He called on northern elders and youths to align with El-rufai because he maens well for the nation.