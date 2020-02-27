Erijo Inspects Asaba Central Hospital, Tasks Contractor On Commissioning Deadline

Listen to article

The Special Adviser to the Delta State Governor on Project Implementation and Evaluation, Hon. Johnson Erijo has urged the contractor handling the rehabilitation and re-modeling of the Specialist Hospital, Asaba, Deus Project Ltd, to get the job ready for commissioning.

Hon. Erijo gave the charge at Asaba, when he led his team of project inspectors to monitor the job.

He tasked the contracting firm to deliver the project on time and according to specifications, in line with the Stronger Delta agenda of the Okowa administration.

He thanked the Site Engineer and the hospital Facility Manager for conducting his team round the project site, and promised to revisit more frequently before the commissioning date.

The Erijo-led monitoring team was earlier received on arrival by the hospital's Facility and Quality Assurance Manager, Mrs. Laura Ade, on behalf of the Medical Director who was said to be unavoidably absent.

The site engineer, Mr. Kayode Jegede of Deus Project Limited, assured Hon. Erijo and his team that his firm was working towards meeting the commissioning deadline.

Mr. Jegede, a civil engineer, told the monitoring team that the project which started in 2012, was originally meant to be completed in 2015 but was delayed due to unforseen developments.

He commended the Erijo-led team of project inspectors for the visit, and promised that all technical observations made by the team would be considered while tidying up the job for commissioning.

Meanwhile, the project monitors, mostly comprises of engineers, did not inspect the Out-patient Section, Accident and Emergency Ward, as well as the Sickle Cell Referral Centre that were already in use, so as not to disturb the patients.

During the inspection, the SSA to the Governor on Project Monitoring, Engr. Emmanuel Chuks Mormah and his colleagues carried out some electrical and civil engineering tests, using equipment brought from the Office of Project Implementation and Evaluation to ascertain the level of compliance with standard and quality control.

They advised the contracting firm to correct all observed errors before the date of commissioning.