A Call To Serve: NYSC Film Makers Seek Delta State Government's Partnership

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC in conjunction with Advocacy Film Makers producing a movie for NYSC titled 'A Call To Serve' which is geared towards national unity are seeking Delta State Government's partnership as one of the host states providing the sceneries and as such to enjoy the first benefit of being the first State where the premiere of the movie will be done in May.

Receiving the delegation on behalf of Delta State Government, the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Engr. Lawrence Ejiofor assured them that the Government of Senator Ifeanyi Okowa would be ready to render any assistance to ensure the success of the advocacy movie, so far it's about youth guidance and engagement.

The Commissioner maintained that the Ministry of Tourism is youth friendly, assuring that they would do everything to mentor and mould youths who are ready to make positive impacts in life. He stated that for this singular reason, the Ministry had continued to engage and accommodate lots of corps members even beyond its capacity.

Again, Ejiofor averred that the Ministry is more or less like an entertainment sector, owing to why they deal more with entertainers and practitioners from the Nollywood industry.

He further hinted that as a result of the youth friendly policies of the Government, Delta State is currently building a Film Village in the State to support the Nollywood people.

"We will give you all the necessary supports, being that programmes that are of value to the youths are dear to this Government led by Senator Okowa. It is our hope that the dream to guide our youths and properly engage them towards national unity is actualised. We must collectively strive to change the course of our country, especially by making our youths become better people for the betterment of our society", Ejiofor affirmed.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation and Delta State Coordinator of NYSC, Mrs. Olutayo Samuel had appreciated the Delta State Government for all the assistance it is rendering to the Scheme. She also appreciated the Commissioner for approving for more of the corps members deployed to the state to serve under the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

Samuel introduced the Nollywood team who came from Abuja, informing the Commissioner that the film they are making for the NYSC would not only showcase youths lackadasical attitudes to reading nowadays, but promote the Act and Bylaws setting up NYSC, which she said is about our core values and productive engagement of youths for posterity.

Moreso, she stressed that the film would promote the NYSC Act and its core values as a reminder to youths that the Scheme is a deliberate attempt to continue to seek unity in diversity in Nigeria.

"This is why the Scheme is supporting this movie and the team is here by the express instruction and direction of the NYSC Director General, Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Shaibu.

"Fortunately, this film has a lot to do with Delta. This state is one of the four states in Nigeria that has supported NYSC immensely, and I tell you sir, nothing can quantify what the Government is doing for us at the Orientation Camp with modern hostel structures erected and other facilities put in place for the comfort of our corps members serving their country", the Coordinator narrated.

Moreover, in further explaining the mission and essence of the Team's visit, the Advocacy Film Producer and an ex corps member, Mr JairusPaul Osazuwa affirmed that they had started shooting the movie as a matter of fact, starring the likes of Pete Edochie.

He said the movie started from the office of the DG of NYSC and majorly anchored on NYSC Act and Bylaws.

Osazuwa said the movie was titled 'A Call To Serve' as a deliberate and conscious intention to inform the public of the obligation of youth corpse members and the core mandate of serving one's nation.

The young Nollywood intelligentsia who is also a Deltan, stressed that Delta State is peculiar in this project being that most of the scenes would be shot in the State, and in May when the movie would be released to the market, Delta would also enjoy the benefit of being the first State where the premiere would be done.

Osazuwa in a nutshell stated that "This privileged opportunity will create a veritable platform for mutual relationship. This is about giving back to my society. I am happy to project fancy structures of my State in the movie.

"Apart from Kano State, Delta State is another major State in the country that is favoured with natural and cultural backgrounds to tell our story in the 'A Call To Serve' movie debut", the producer explained.

It was a worthwhile visit as the parties agreed to go back to define and firm out areas of partnerships and reciprocal values.