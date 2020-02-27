Head Of Chibok village Civilian JTF Abducted By ISWAP

Listen to article

Insurgents believed to be members of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) group, on Wednesday, attacked Bambula community in Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State, leaving behind tears and sorrow.

The insurgents, who reportedly struck by 4am when the community was asleep, abducted Mohammed Abba, head of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) vigilance group.

The attack came a week after the insurgents attacked Korongilum in Chibok, setting many houses on fire.

A resident said Abba had been the insurgents’ target since he refused to be compromised. The head of the CJTF was abducted alongside many others who are yet to be identified.

The CJTF was created to assist the military in fighting insurgency in the North-East.

“The sporadic gunshots woke us, and everybody started running to safety,” a resident said. “The insurgents came in through Ajigum Talala, a part of the forest where ISWAP has a strong unit. They headed straight to Abba and took him. They have been warning him before but Abba refused to cooperate with them.

“They abducted many others who could not run. They also burnt down some properties, including a vehicle belonging to the community head.” – The Sun.