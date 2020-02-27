Ebonyi partners NADDC to set up electric vehicle assembling plant.

Listen to article

Ebonyi State government has stated her preparedness to partner the National Automotive Design and Development Council for the establishment of an electric-powered vehicle assembly plant in the state.

The partnership was agreed upon in a meeting between the Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi and the Director of NADDC, Jelani Aliyu, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Aliyu explained that NADDC is at the finishing stage of certification of vehicle parts imported into the country, noting that NADDC will soon start monitoring all imported vehicle parts and will not allow vehicles parts in the country without certification.

He explained that they have started building of an Automotive Training Centre in Ebonyi state – the centre is aimed at training the people to understand the techniques of vehicles and make them become technicians. He called on the governor to identify areas of possible partnership.

Earlier, Governor Umahi pointed out that Ebonyi State Government had ordered the importation of 24 electric tricycles and 24 others to be assembled in Ebonyi State.

He further noted that Ebonyi State Government is willing to partner with NADDC to establish an electrically powered assembly plant in Ebonyi using the already imported tricycles to kickstart.