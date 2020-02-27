DSS arraigns NYSC Corps Member for impersonating judge 

Listen to article

The Department of State Services (DSS) yesterday arraigned a 26-year-old corps member, Oluwatosin Medaiyese before a Magistrate Court in Osogbo, Osun State for allegedly impersonating as Hon. Justice Aliyu Jimoh to deceive NYSC Southwest Zonal Coordinator, Mr Emmanuel Attah.

The charge sheet obtained in the court by The Nigerian Voice stated that Medaiyese did falsely represent himself as Hon. Justice Aliyu to Attah with the intent of fraudulently securing the posting of Corps members to their desired places of primary assignment.

DSS said Medaiyese committed the offence on 30th of January, 2020, in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

His offence was contrary to and punishable under Section 108 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. II Laws of Osun State 2002.

The accused person pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him by DSS.

The counsel to the accused, Mr. Omaniyi Abifarin applied for bail for his client.

He said the alleged offence against Medaiyese is a bailable offence and the accused person is currently on a one-year mandatory service with National Youth Service Corps in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Abifarin assured the court that the accused person will provide reliable surety if granted bail.

In his ruling, Magistrate Adebola Ajanaku granted the accused person bail in the sun of N100,000 with one surety in the like sum.

He adjourned the case till March 25, 2020.