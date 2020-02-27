February 27: God’s Thought for Us Through Christ

Listen to article

Words are an extension of our thoughts, but we are what we think. Proverbs 23:7 NKJ, says, “As a man thinks in his heart, so is he.”God desires, not just to talk to you, but to “think” through you. When Jesus said, “I do what I see my father doing” (John 5:19), He meant, I do what I spiritually perceive my Father thinking.” Literally speaking, God showed Jesus everything in His will and said to His son, “Manifest that for me.”

When asked why He healed a sick man, Jesus said, in essence, “I am the word. I manifest the thoughts of God (my Father). This man has to be healed because that is the will of my Father, and that is also what I see my father doing; healing His children all the time.” “The Son can do nothing by himself; he can do what he sees his father doing, because whatever the father does, the son also does”(John 5:19). As He prayed in the spirit, Jesus saw His father heal, so Jesus healed. The father wants to reveal His thoughts to us in prayer as well. “For the Father loves the Son and shows him all he does” (John 5:20).

Every time Jesus talks about His work, He mentions the love of His Father. Jesus was saying, “My Father loves me so much, He does not just talk to me, because talking isn’t intimate enough. He loves me so much that He speaks to my Spirit and mind.” The Father will share His thoughts with you in prayer because He has the same love for us (see John 17:23). Commune with the Lord in prayer. He wants to share His thoughts with you.

This thought is entirely in agreement with the great commission. “And Jesus came and spake unto them, saying, “All power is given unto me in heaven and in earth. Go ye therefore, and teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost: Teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you: and, lo, I am with you always, even unto the end of the world. Amen.” (Matthew 28:18-20 KJV).

As the Father sent the Son with a mandate to the world and was with Him through the whole process, the Son has sent us all back to the world with the same mandate to continue the work of manifesting God’s will for the world. Indeed, His thoughts are with us as we diligently carry out His mandate.

Prayer puts us in God’s presence and moves His thoughts to manifest His work according to His Word through us as He did through the Son. Note: Spend time with the Lord to find out what is on His mind for you and the community of His children daily.

Let’s pray: Father, I come before you in the name of Jesus, your Son. I want to commune with you and hear your heart and thoughts toward me and for the world. Please Lord, help me to always spend my early morning times with you always as Jesus did, in Jesus’ name, I pray. Amen.

Today’s reading: Numbers 15-16; Mark 6:1-29

God's Thought and Will are Manifested in Christ.