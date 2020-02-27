Teenage girl stabbed boyfriend to death over N3,000

Listen to article

An 18-year-old girl, Abosede Idowu has been arrested by men of Ogun State Police Command for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend, Aliyu Ibrahim to death.

The suspect was arrested following a distress call received from Seriki Huasa in Shagamu that the suspect and her deceased boyfriend were arguing over the sum of N3,000.

He said the lovers were dragging a knife with each other and eventually the girl used the knife to stab the boyfriend on his chest which resulted to his death.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the incident.

He told The Nigerian Voice that on receiving the distress call, the DPO Shagamu, SP Okiki Agunbiade detailed his detectives to the scene where the suspected teenager was apprehended.

The blood stained knife which he used to stab the deceased was also recovered by police.

The PPRO said "On interrogation, the suspect claimed that she came to pass the night with the deceased and when she was about going in the morning, she took the sum of N3,000 from the deceased but he was not ready to give her the whole N3,000 and that was what led to argument between them."

"She further stated that it was the deceased who brought out the knife and while dragging it with him, the knife stabbed him on his chest."

The corpse of the deceased has been released to his relation on their demand to bury him in accordance with Islamic right.

The Commissioner of Police in the state , CP Kenneth Ebrimson ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.