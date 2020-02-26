Gov. Uzodimma parleys with the judiciary, assures better days ahead

Listen to article

The Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma has assured the state Judiciary of better days ahead and improved welfare.

Governor Uzodinma, who gave the assurance at the government house Owerri, during a meeting with serving and retired judges, members of the Judicial Service Commission, Executives of Magistrate Association and Chairmen of Customary Courts promised to look into the plights of judicial workers in the state to make them more effective.

He assured that his administrations would ensure independence of the three arms of government, stating that the role of the judiciary cannot be over emphasized as an arm of government.

He added that the potency of any government is largely dependent on the cooperation of its judicial arm, expressing further that any serious government must strengthen its Judiciary to be able to maintain law and order.

On some of their plights as raised by the Chief Judge of Imo State, Paschal Nnadi, ranging from salary arrears to non-payment of gratuity, severance and pension, the Governor said: I want to look at the budget of 2020 to know to what extent provisions were made for all those things, whether they are contained in the budget or not to know whether we can plead with the Speaker to send a supplementary request to ensure that these things are done and done very well in a manner that we dont solve a problem and create another.

Governor Uzodinma called on the judicial workers to work harmoniously without any form of rancour among them so as to instill confidence in the minds of the people that the judiciary is still the last hope of the common man.

Speaking earlier, Justice Nnadi congratulated the Governor on his electoral victory at the Supreme Court and thanked him for making funds available for the furnishing of the Justice Oputa Court. This he said has enabled the High Court Judges to move to the new complex with the 14 court halls working in full capacity.

Justice Nnadi beckoned on the governor to redress some of the plights of judicial workers in the state which include payment of severance packages to Judges, gratuity, pension to retired Judges, provision of vehicles to serving Judges and payment of allowances of Judges from May 2016 to April 2019.

