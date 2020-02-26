TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Imo: Gov. Uzodinma Appoints More Special & Technical Advisers

By Martin Okorowu, The Nigerian Voice, Owerri
The Imo State Governor, His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodinma today, approved the appointments of the following as Special Advisers and Chief Technical Advisers respectively:

1. Hon. (Mrs) Rubby Emele – Special Adviser, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs

2. Hon. (Mrs) Tina Ude – Special Adviser, Sustainable Development Goals and Humanitarian Services

3. Hon. (Dr.) Bathos Nwadike – Special Adviser, Political

4. Hon. (Mrs) Pat Ekeji – Special Adviser, Strategy and Development

5. Hon. Macdonald Ebere – Special Adviser/Managing Director, Environmental Transformation Commission (ENTRACO)

6. Hon. Innocent Ikpa – Special Adviser/General Manager, Owerri Capital Development Authority (OCDA)

7. Hon. Dominic Uzowuru – Special Adviser, Inter-Party Affairs

8. Amaka Okafor – Special Adviser/Electronic Media

9. Prof. Henry Njoku – Chief Technical Adviser/Coordinator, Economic Development and Rehabilitation Council

In a statement dated 26/02/2020 signed by the Chief Press Secretary/Media Adviser to the Governor, Mr. Oguwike Nwachuku, the appointments are with immediate effect.


