NUJ Vice Chairman Congratulates Ejime Udueme For Winning DBS Best Staff Award

Vice Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Delta State Council, Comrade Patrick Ochei has congratulated Comrade Ejime Udueme for being the recipient of the Delta Broadcasting Service (DBS), Best Staff award.

Ochei who sent the congratulatory message in a statement to his colleagues, said Udueme deserved the award.

He described the thoroughbred broadcaster as a humble, dedicated, diligent, hard-working and resilient journalist, who could passionately give everything to deliver on his job.

The Vice Chairman commended the Board of DBS led by a veteran journalist, Comrade Felix Ofou and of course an administrative savvy General Manager, Lady Evelyn Binitie for initiating such a laudable award that seeks to reward and motivate hard-working practitioners within the organization.

Moreover, Comrade Ochei advised other journalists to imitate the virtues of Comrade Ejime Udueme so as to be rewarded in their due seasons.