Osun LG Chairmen undergo CSDP intensive training on Community Driven Development 

The Chairmen of local government areas in Osun State have have completed an intensive training on Community Driven Development as part of the strategies to ensure that the citizens have substantial input to the development projects at grassroots.

The training which was attended by chairmen of Local Government Areas, Local Council Development Authorities and Administrative Offices as well as the Area Councils was organised by Osun Agency for Community and Social Development Programme (CSDP).

The Chairman of LG Chairmen in the state, Hon Abiodun Samuel Idowu spoke on behalf of his colleagues at a capacity building training organised for them in Osogbo.

Idowu who is also the Chairman Ifedayo Local Government Area said the training came at the right time and assured that the lessons learnt would be well utilized.

He commended the governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola and the CSDP for assisting communities across the state to enjoy social amenities.

The General Manager of Osun-CSDP, Mrs Funmi Abokede said one of the mandates of the agency is training and retraining of relevant stakeholders to build their capacity for effective contribution towards sustainable development.

She explained that the training was to ensure the replication of CDD Approach, which is bottom-up, demand driven approach to development.

Abokede said "This will enhance social inclusiveness, ownership, sustainability and maintenance of the micro projects."

In her presentation, Abokede charged the local government chairmen to identify, tap and effectively utilise the natural resources in their respective local government areas.

Abokede challenged the participants to develop positive attitude and towards attainment of greater heights. She said "in every community, something works. Instead of asking 'what's wrong, and how to fix it,' ask what works and how do we get more of it."

"Communities should mobilise their own assets (natural resources) manage and utilise them in a sustainable manner. The starting point for citizen led community driven development and natural resources management is always positive mindset and attitudes", Abokede said.

The Osun CSDP Operations Manager, Mr Felix Akinwande in his presentation while addressing the participants highlighted the key elements of project maintenance and sustainability.

Akinwande charged the LG chairmen to always allow and ensure continuity in the management of development projects they execute. He said " it is pertinent that continuity in terms of value for money, time and resources must be ensured through good habit of project maintenance and adequate support from relevant stakeholders so as to ensure long time service delivery and sustainability.

One of the Chairmen, Honorable Yinusa Adebisi said the training was an Eye-opener and that it has further reinforced the knowledge of their chairmen of their responsibility in serving the people and make life better for the citizens.