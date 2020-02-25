Abuja Electricity Staff Stabbed To Death While Disconnecting Electricity Lines. Another Escaped With Injuries

Listen to article

A staff of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) was stabbed to death on Tuesday afternoon in Kabusa, Abuja, while one escaped with different degrees of injuries following an attack by assailants.

The AEDC workers were on duty disconnecting the electricity of customers who failed to pay their bills when a man attacked them from behind.

The body of the deceased AEDC official has been deposited at the mortuary in Garki Hospital, Area 8, Abuja.

The Head of Corporate Commission of AEDC, Fadipe, confirmed the attack.

Fadipe said two of their staffers were attacked, while one is dead, the other is receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital and he is doing well.

Fadipe said the attacks on their staffers had become recurrent and rampant.

He mentioned instances where AEDC officials on their duties were attacked in Minna by one Iliya Ayuba, a custom officer, in Kabayi by one Ibrahim Babangida, Lokogoma, Gwagwalada and even Jukwe.

Fadipe said AEDC would pursue this case to the logical conclusion and will no longer take this recurrent attack on their officials lightly.

When asked if their officials get regular trainings on dealing with the public, Mr. Fadipe said “it is unfair to asked this at this time, adding that their officials are trained regularly in dealing with the public.”

He said the assailant attacked their officials at Kabusa from behind and that they were not even in his house.

The assailant has been arrested and is in police custody.