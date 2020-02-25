Families Cry Out To IGP For Protection Over Death Threat In Delta 

Listen to article

Following alleged threats to their lives, the families of Mr Robert Alerubo, Jeremiah Alerubo and Trust Robert of Okuetolor community in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta state, have raised alarm over threat by a former son in-law, one Precious Arhamerene, despite court order restraining him from getting close to the family.

Speaking from his hideout where he is currently taking refuge with members of his family, Mr Robert Alerubo, urged the Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu, to come to their rescue before they will be hunted down by their ex-inlaw and his agents.

Alerubo who resides in Effurun, Uvwie Council araa of the state, recounted how his life and that of his family members had been made a living hell since February 5, 2020, said the same Precious had earlier arrested him and taken to the Force Headquarters in Abuja on false allegations of kidnapping of his grandson.

According to him; "This is the same son he had denied barely a month after delivery and insisted that my daughter, Eyonai, who got married to him in 2017, and gave birth the following year should take my grandson to the real father".

"We have printed copies of the SMS messages which read among others; "Take Kelvin to his father because I am not his father. The day you will call me to tell me anything concerning that baby, you know what I can do- I am not afraid of killing. I have people who will stand for me".

"On returning from the Force Headquarters where i was made to appear before an Assistant inspector General of Police (IGP), he finally decided to come and see the boy he had rejected and ofcourse, I allowed him access. He was very impressed that the child was doing well under my care".

"He was happy to the extent that he sent a thank you message to that effect and futher brought some wine and drinks to apologise openly, acknowledging his faults in the issue and tendered an unreserved apologies which i equally accepted as a father".

"Surprisingly on February 17, 2020, i was shocked to see another text messages from him, this time with strong emphasis on killng his ex-wife Eyonai, myself, my som Trust Robert and my younger brother, Jerry Alerubo on that particular day".

"True to his threat, he came with two (2) Siena buses with police and thugs, stormed my work place, home and the home of my son Trust and that of my younger brother Jerry Alerubo looking for all my family members to kill whosoever he comes across with in order to kidnap the little baby".

Meanwhile, he had vowed to ignore the restraining court order barring him, his agents and privy from getting closer to any member of my family pending the determination of the substantive sult before the high court at Orerokpe, the headquarters of Okpe Local Government Area.

In a copy of the Enrolment Order from the High Court sitting at Orerokpe, dated February 21, 2020, signed by Mrs. E. A Ekee, An Assistant Director, the court had barred the said Arhamerene, being referred to as the first respondent, his agents and privy from getting close to Robert Alerubo, and his family depending the determination of the sult before it.

According to him; "Since this court order was served on Precious and his family by the court bailiff, we have not rested, as he now combs everywhere with his army of thugs looking for me and any member of my family to either kill or harm in order to make good his threats".

"It is so sad and painful that this same Precious Akpesiri Arhamerene who hails from Degele-Elume in Sapele Local Government Area, who had since remarried to another woman (a white lady) would still continue to terrorize my entire family with his thugs even after he being served a restraining order by a competent court of jurisdiction".

While recounting the physical, mental and emotional trauma of being made fugitives runinng and hiding everywhere for safety from Precious and his gangs, Mr. Alerubo, said they can no longer cope the traumatic experiences they had being subjected in the hands of his tormentor.

"Consequent upon this, i am calling on IGP Mohammed Adamu through the Delta state police commissioner, CP Hafiz Inusa and other well meaning Nigerians to come to our rescue as we are tired of running from the calamity Precious and his gang had vowed to inflict on us", he pleaded.