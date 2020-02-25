Imo: Owerri Zone PDP Leaders Reaffirm Support For Ihedioha Ahead of Supreme Court Review

Listen to article

The Stakeholders of People's Democratic Party in Owerri Zone at the weekend meet at the Grace Court Residence of Sen Ezenwa Francis Onyewuchi Onyewuchi,during which party faithful unanimously reiterated their loyalty and support For Ihedioha and the People's Democratic Party.

Speaking during the meeting, Senator Ezenwa Onyewuchi advised party Stakeholders to be Committed, loyal, focused and united despite the Supreme Court verdict which nullified the election of Rt. Hon Emeka Ihedioha, He express confidence that the Supreme Court review will reverse her earlier judgment to restore the confidence of Nigerians in the Judiciary .

Emphasizing on the importance of Commitment to the Party ,The Senator representing the good people of Imo East Senatorial District, Senator Ezenwa Francis Onyewuchi, who is also the political leader of Owerri Zone, said it is a time Owerri Zone once again should openly express their abiding trust and unbroken solidarity to a highly celebrated son of Owerri Zone, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha who have lived up to the expectations.

The meeting was well attended by

Hon Henry Nwawuba,

Member Representing Mbaike Federal Constituency

~Hon.Emeka Chinedu, Member Representing Ahiazu/Ezinihitte Federal Constituency

~Hon Bede Eke

Member Representing Aboh/Ngor Okpala Federal Constituency

~Hon Ikenna Elezianya's

Member Representing Owerri Federal Constituency

~Hon.Philip Ejiogu

Member Representing Owerri North state Constituency

~Hon.Okey Onyekanma

Former Deputy Speaker and

Member Representing Mbaitoli State Constituency

~Chukwuma Ekumaru SAN

~Barr Uche Onyaguocha

Former SSG

~Nze Ray Emeana

State Party Secretary

~Hon Pascal Uzoh

PDP Owerri Zonal Party Chairman

~Hon.Mrs Maria Mbakwe

Party Woman Leader

~Nda Ambrose Ejiogu

~Prof Jude Njoku

~Hon Uche Ejiogu

~Hon Chief Richmond Osuji And many others.