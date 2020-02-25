AHRC Encourages Attendance of Dr. Khalidi's Lecture on Palestine at the Arab American Museum in Dearborn:

Listen to article

On Wednesday 2/26/2020 at 6:30 p.m. at Arab American National Museum, located at 13624 Michigan Ave. in Dearborn, Al-Nadwa Free thinking will be hosting a lecture by Professor Rashid Khalidi. Dr. Khalidi, will discuss his latest work on US policy on Palestine.

Dr. Khalidi is the Edward Said professor of Arab studies of Columbia University and the co-editor of the Journal of Palestine Studies. He is an authority on the issue of Palestine.

This lecture is a great opportunity to listen to a well-informed speaker on a cause that is dear to all supporters of human rights, justice and peace. Recently, the Trump administration's dead on arrival "Deal of the Century" has turned attention to the role of the US in advancing the Zionist enterprise in Palestine.

AHRC encourages its friends and supporters to attend this event. For more information, please visit www.alnadwa.org