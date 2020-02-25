2020 MARIS LECTURE: Mrakpor, Odo, Esievo, Muritala, Elekeokwuri, Emina Emerge As Discussants

Listen to article

The Executive Chairman, Enugu State Internal Revenue Service, Mr Emeka Anthony Odo and the Accountant-General of Lagos State, Dr Shefiu Abiodun Muritala will on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, storm Asaba as discussants at the second edition of Maris Annual public service lecture series.

According to the Chairman and Secretary of Maris Trust Council, Chief (Dr) Kenneth Olise and Comrade Fidelis Egugbo, organisers of the Annual lecture, the topic for this year's lecture is, "Effective Tax Administration In The Delivery Of Democratic Dividends" to be delivered by the Chairman, Delta State Board of Internal Revenue (DBIR), Chief (Sir) Monday Onyeme.

They disclosed that based on the importance of the topic for the delivery of democratic dividends, the discussants were carefully chosen based on their past and present activities.

"We are happy to say today that notable Nigerians have been chosen to discuss the topic, 'Effective Tax Administration In The Delivery Of Democratic Dividends' chosen for this year's Maris annual public service lecture series.

"In line with our belief in getting result-oriented individuals to deliver the annual lecture, the Chairman of the Delta State Board of Internal Revenue, Chief Monday Onyeme will be the guest lecturer while financial experts, Mr Emeka Anthony Odo, Chairman, Enugu State Internal Revenue Service, and the Accountant-General of Lagos State, Dr Shefiu Abiodun Muritala will be there as discussants.

"Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Delta State, Mr Peter Mrakpor, the Executive Secretary, Delta State Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprise Development Agency (DEMSA), Hon. (Barr.) Orezi Esievo, the Chairman, House Committee on Public Accounts, Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Tony Elekeokwuri, will also be there as discussants while a renowned journalist and lecturer, Dr Kemi Emina will be the moderator.

"A well respected mobilizer of women and administrator, Chief (Mrs) Felicia Sani popularly addressed as Nne ka Nne will be the mother of the day. It is worthy to state that Chief Sani is a member of Delta State Advisory and Peace Building Council.

"We wish to also, state that the Priest in charge of St. John Bosco Catholic Church, Asaba, Very Rev. Fr. John Konyeke has magnanimously agreed to be the father of the day.

"These personalities have rich credentials and we are confident that they will not only profer solutions to tax-related challenges facing the society but, will set new agenda for democracies.

"Based on reactions from members of the public across the world, the time for the lecture which is free is 12 noon prompt at Orchid Hotel, Asaba and we wish to commend Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for making Delta conducive for such a discuss to take place," they said in the statement.