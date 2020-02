Myetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN Seek Inclusion Of Members (Herdsmen) In Operation Amotekun

Listen to article

Amotekun: Governors of the South West at the launch of the Western Nigeria Security Network, WNSN in Ibadan, Oyo State on Thursday, January 8, 2019

The Myetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, the national body of Fulani herdsmen in Oyo state is seeking inclusion of its members in operation Amotekun, a security outfit.

Speaking at a public hearing on the Oyo state security network agency bill 2020, also known as Amotekun bill, on Monday, February 24, 2020 Yaqub Bello, a former chairman of MACBAN in the state, said incorporation of Miyetti Allah members will be beneficial for the development of peace in the state.

At the event presided by Abiodun Fadeyi, the deputy speaker of the state house of assembly, Bello expressed the support of Miyetti Allah to the Amotekun initiative, saying only “haters of truth” would oppose such a move.

The Miyetti Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) Executive Members, comprising: Alh. Muhammadu Kiruwa(Ardo Zuru) -National President , Alh Baba Othman Ngelzarma (National Secretary) and Alh Yahaya Mohammed (Member) recently paid a courtesy visit to President, Muhammadu Buhari(GCON) at the Aso Villa. President Muhammadu Buhari pictured with the MACBAN officials. | MACBAN

“Some of us have been in Oyo state for over 40 years, cohabiting with the natives, married Yoruba women and have children. So, our request is to include Myetti Allah as members of Operation Amotekun to enhance the job of the outfit, since we know the terrain of where we rear our cattle,” he said.

“Having Fulani among the outfit will make it easier for Amotekun men to distinguish between genuine herdsmen and the criminals while on patrol. A Fulani man can also serve as an interpreter while interrogating any suspected herdsman.”

In his remark, Gboyega Adejumo, representative of Gani Adams, aare ona kakanfo of Yorubaland, said issuance of licence for firearms is vital for the operations of the security outfit.

He said that the use of dane guns will be ineffective for their operations, adding that hoodlums and criminal-minded persons may attack the operatives once observed that they have no arms.

Oyelowo Oyewo, the state attorney-general and commissioner for justice, said part of the objectives of the Amotekun is to share intelligence report about crime, suspicious activities and other criminal activities.

“Others include collaboration with similar security agency, particularly in Ogun, Lagos, Ondo, Osun and Ekiti states to deter kidnapping, terrorism, cattle rustling, cultism, highway robbery and other offences, and also to assist the police in apprehending such criminals,” he said.

“It is also meant to protect lives and property within the state and ensure that people travelling on the highways, major roads, remote areas, hinterland, forest and inland waterways carry out their normal socio-economic activities without fear or hindrance.”

Amotekun, which was earlier declared as a joint security outfit in the south-west region, became a state effort after the governors met with Mohammed Adamu, the inspector general of police.

Credit: The Trent