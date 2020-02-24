TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

2 hours ago | General News

Southern Nigeria Wants Restructuring More Than 2023 Presidency, Femi Fani-Kayode Replies Gov. El-Rufai

By The Nigerian Voice
Listen to article

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode , has reacted to a statement credited to Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State by revealing that the south wants restructuring more than the presidency.

This was after El-Rufai advised that the presidency should go to the south in 2023, when the tenure of President Buhari expires.

El-Rufai was quoted by Vanguard saying: “The general political consensus in Nigeria is that the Presidency should rotate between the North and the South. It is not written but everyone understands it.”

Reacting to the statement, the former minister expressed that the South is more concerned about restructuring of the country than the Presidency in 2023.

See his post below:


About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2020 Nigerian Voice
Other sites The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists