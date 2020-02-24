Southern Nigeria Wants Restructuring More Than 2023 Presidency, Femi Fani-Kayode Replies Gov. El-Rufai

Listen to article

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode , has reacted to a statement credited to Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State by revealing that the south wants restructuring more than the presidency.

This was after El-Rufai advised that the presidency should go to the south in 2023, when the tenure of President Buhari expires.

El-Rufai was quoted by Vanguard saying: “The general political consensus in Nigeria is that the Presidency should rotate between the North and the South. It is not written but everyone understands it.”

Reacting to the statement, the former minister expressed that the South is more concerned about restructuring of the country than the Presidency in 2023.

See his post below:

