False Solution And Modern Spiritual Aberration 

Listen to article

In my term, the Bible is the mother of every spiritual knowledge, the Bible enthuses, “Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, and cometh down from the father of light, with whom is no variableness, neither shadow of turning” James 1:17.

I sincerely wish to advice my reader to listen to the spirit of God while reading this work because you shall discover so many things that shall shock you. I have decided to expose some workers of iniquity hitherto masquerading as angels of light, who are on demonic assignment to manipulate people and initiate them into Satanism by administering “solution” to their problems. However, be informed that I am not an island of spiritual knowledge but I shall through these expository articles authenticate the fact that the value of knowledge is the ability to communicate same to others in order to advance them in the part of light.

The bible says, “Now the spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils”. Hitherto we have all witnessed the fulfillment of this and other related prophesies in the world of man. We are presently living in the era of great increase in demonic activities. This age is characterized by an ever-increasing flood of satanic manipulation, wickedness occasioned by false solution.

This manipulation has snow-balled into psychic afflictions to moral aberrations. The rapid expansion of the work of the evil forces, affecting and influencing the entire world, the government, the church, the life of the believer together with the society is obviously conspicuous in the daily increase in crime, lust, deceit, moral depravity, war, homosexuality, fear, worry, disease, psychic disorder, demonic oppression and possession, growth and intensification of spiritism, occultism in the church, suicide, false prophesies, false solutions, and false religious cults to mention but a few.

There has never been a time in human history when the warnings against occultism and all forms of false solution is necessary than this period that has witnessed growth in various human problems and urgent desire ignited to get out of same. So many people, Christian and non-Christian alike find themselves manipulated into one type of problem or the other. The purpose for which the enemy manipulates them into various problems is to enable him [the devil] propel them to search for solution from his agents who are here and there operating their various sanctums as church of God. By seeking for solution in this regards, the person becomes initiated by receiving the mark of destruction.

Today, practices which were once conducted more or less surreptitiously and abhorred by an average Christian as witch-craft, Sorcery, spiritism, fortune-telling, magic etc are now re-baptized and clothed with a cloak of respectability and popularized and given modern names in some churches of today. We have congregation that do not understand the things of the spirit.

Millions of people are being subjected to the demonstrations of the power of darkness by such modern occult practices in some churches. Clairvoyance, telepathy, hypnotism, fortune-telling and other forms of divinations, magic, séances, and many other psychic practices and forms of Extra-sensory Perception (ESP) have been given privileged positions on some Christian alters and pull-pit and are used by the enemy to enslave people. The congregations on their part receive such things and praise the “earthly shepherd” (the priest) for the miracle “God” has done through him or her.

Few days ago, I watched a video where a purported or self-acclaimed man of God was having sex inside a swimming pool with some church members as a form of deliverance. What could be more embarrassing and spiritually exasperating than this kind of aberration? I feel very pity for this generation of vipers circumference by this Neo-peganistic religious manipulation. Today, someone who calls himself a “prophet or man of God” could spit into one’s mouth on account of deliverance and the person will swallow saliva in the name of God. O what a shame!

This work is designed to awaken our understanding on the danger inherent in seeking any so-called solution outside the recognized authority of the supreme power of creation revealed in Christ Jesus. Such solution is nothing but a disguised process of higher demonic enslavement in the world of man.

If you receive any prayer or carry out any practical instruction from an agent of darkness, no matter his position or title, I tell you the truth, such solution will compound your problem in life at last and will thereafter manifest in another way that is unknown to you. Do not forget that the devil is a game master and knows how to give anybody what he/she wants. Every good gift from Satan leads to total destruction.

Today there are so many agents of darkness who designate themselves as GURUS, who at the same time are operating there mystical centers as Christian churches working magic in the place of miracle in other to hoodwink the elect. Some of the so called Gurus are not associated with Christian churches, they stand out in their own way as workers of iniquity, yet some naïve Christians do patronize them and get themselves initiated. For the sake of clarity and emphasis let me warn once more on a more serious note, that you must never seek anything outside Christ if you truly love your life now and in due consideration of now and thereafter.

In our world today, there are many initiates of the occult system of things or lesser agents of darkness, who still consult higher masters in the same mystical order when a matter that is greater than their powers surfaces. This is an operational law within the entire abode of spirituality. Yes, such higher initiates [masters] are cosmic channels through which the invisible rulers of darkness pass through to make contact with lesser agents in the psychical system of reality.

They could operate as Masters, Grand Masters, Gurus, and many may even go with Christian titles like Bishop, Rev, Pastor, Evangelist, Apostle etc, what matters is the power behind him and not his title. The Bible says, “And no marvel, for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light. Therefore it is no great thing if his ministers be also transformed as the ministers of righteousness, whose end shall be according to their works” II Cor. 11vs 14. Do not make any mistake about the above biblical assertion; a demonic source could be disguised to appear as a path of light that is, transforming itself as a true source of God in order to deceive anybody. When you carry out any advice or instruction from them, you are directly handing yourself over to the power that operates with such person. It does not matter whether they quote the Bible to support their claim or instruction.

There are many agents of darkness who are presently operating their cults as “Christian Churches” they appear physically with Christian titles [as indicated above] but in their various secret places, they manifest as “wolves.