Amotekun will aid work of security agencies -Osun Speaker, Owoeye

The Speaker, State of Osun House of Assembly, RT. Hon Timothy Owoeye on Monday said that Amotekun Corps will assist the police and other security agencies to carry out lawful activities that will maintain law and other in the state.

The Speaker at a public hearing session on Osun Security Network Agency (Amotekun) bill stated that when the bill is passed, it will ensure safe highways, remote areas, hinterlands among others.

Owoeye held that recruitment of Amotekun Corps will reduce the rate of unemployment in the state of Osun and the South Western States.

He stressed that, for Amotekun to be successful, the support of all will be needed, saying section 24 of the constitution provides that "it shall be the duty of every citizen to make positive and useful contribution to the advancement, progress and well-being of the community where he resides".

The President of Osun State Muslim Community, Alhaji Mustapha Olawuyi said everything about Amotekun must be made open and that nothing should be hidden concerning Amotekun.

National Council of Muslim Youth Organisation (NACOMYO) representative at the public hearing Jamiu Adeyemi harped on the need for Osun House of Assembly to consider worship centres as places that Amotekun Corps should be posted to, noting that such places are soft target for criminals.

Speaking at the public hearing, the Aragbiji of Iragbiji Oba Abdrasheed Olabomi asked that traditional rulers should be involved in the running of the outfit saying that their involvement will be of immense benefits to the actualisation of the Corps.

The Governor of Osun, Ogbeni Gboyega Oyetola who was represented by the Deputy Governor Mr. Gboyega Alabi noted that peace and security is the principal factor for business and investment.

He said, "If Amotekun works, investment windows will be open. Amotekun will give wings to the Osun Economic and Investment Summit as well as the Osun Investment Promotion Agency which are our windows to economic and industrial transformation.

"No State or nation can be stronger than the quality of its laws. Amotekun is as strong as we elect to make it, especially at this public hearing, whose outcomes shall polish and enrich its legal outlook and determine the quality of the peace and prosperity we enjoy". The Governor emphasised.