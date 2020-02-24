Man Bags Three Years imprisonment for N2.9m Fraud

Listen to article

The Enugu Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has secured the conviction of one Udenze Ikenna Kenneth who was sentenced to three years imprisonment by Justice Nweze of the State High Court, Onitsha, Anambra State.

The convict’s ordeal began sometime in 2019 when a petitioner alleged that he falsely presented himself to be one Dickson Amabebe, and opened an account in Access Bank Plc and used same to fraudulently receive the sum of N2.9 Million (Two Million, Nine Hundred Thousand Naira) from a Non Governmental Organisation: Nigeria Interfaith Action Association (NIFAA).

Investigation revealed that Udenze was a member of a syndicate that hacks into websites of organisations, then asumme the identity of the organisation using a fictitious name. The convict had instructed Zenith Bank to transfer the said amount to several accounts, including his, for supply made to NIFAA.

The fraud was then detected when the organisation complained to Zenith Bank of the illegal withrawal/transfer which prompted the bank to stop further transfer to five other fake beneficiaries.

The prosecution led by Michael Ikechukwu Ani and Onome Marshal Umukoro presented one witness and tendered five exhibits to convict Udenze.