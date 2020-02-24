Delta Government Donates 35 Nissan Vans To Security Agencies

Listen to article

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, of Delta state has presented first batch of 35 Nissan vans to security agencies in the state.

The Governor at the presentation, Monday thanked the security outfits for their untiring efforts in ensuring peace and security in the state.

He however urged the security agencies to curtail the incursion of criminal elements among Fulani herdsmen in the state.

The Brigade Commander 63 Brigade Nigeria Army, Brig Gen. Ibrahim Jallo, Commissioner of Police Mohammed Inuwa Hafiz and the State Director of State Security Services (SSS) Ademola Adebiyi, received the vehicles on behalf of the security agencies.

In a brief remark, CP Hafiz thanked the Governor for the presentation and assured that the vehicles will be fully utilised and fully maintained.