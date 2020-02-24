BBC News continues to honour Komla Dumor with sixth year of journalism award

Listen to article

Applications for the BBC World News Komla Dumor Award open until 23.59 GMT on 16 March 2020

24th February 2020 – Now in its sixth year, the BBC has begun its search for the next BBC World News Komla Dumor Award winner, and journalists across Africa are encouraged to apply.

The award, which aims to uncover some of the continent’s rising stars in journalism, was set up to honour the memory of Komla Dumor, an exceptional Ghanaian broadcaster who died unexpectedly at the age of 41 in 2014. Known for his commitment and ability to tell stories from across Africa, Komla worked tirelessly to bring a more sophisticated African narrative to the world, and the BBC is committed to continuing his legacy by empowering a new generation of journalists from the continent.

Previous winners of the BBC World News Komla Dumor Award are: