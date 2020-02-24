1 hour ago | Opinion/Feature
Femi Fani-Kayode's Wife, Precious Chikwendu Fani-Kayode Appeals To Nigerians (Video)
A social crusader, mother and wife of Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has appealed to societal influencers to use their various platforms to constructively engage the government on some contemporary issues ravaging the country.
Her passionate appeal is contained in a video made available to The Nigerian Voice.
Below, watch the video from a concerned Nigerian mother who is appealing for a positive change in Nigeria.
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of The Nigerian Voice and do not necessarily reflect those of The Nigerian Voice. The Nigerian Voice will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."