Senator Sani Ahmed Yarima : There Is No Agreement Between Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu And President Muhammadu Buhari On Transfer Of Power In 2023.

Listen to article

One of the founding member of the All Progressives Congres and three-term Senator, Ahmed Sani Yarima has stated that there is no agreement between Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and President Muhammadu Buhari on transfer of power in 2023.

The former governor of Zamfara state who is also from the north west region like Buhari, told Daily Trust that the President’s recent statement of not having a candidate shows there is no MoU with any other politician.

Yerima said; “I don’t think Nigeria belongs to any of them and I don’t think anyone in any position can determine what Nigeria should have. Politics is about election – for people to decide what they want. So it is the majority of the people that will determine who they want.

“If he(Buhari) signed an agreement with Asiwaju, that agreement cannot be implemented even in getting the ticket. It cannot guarantee Asiwaju a ticket. For example, the president has announced and the party has decided that our primary is going to be direct – just like we elected Mr. President during the primaries of the last general elections. Will he direct everybody to go and vote for Asiwaju?

“Because, I believe it is going to be a free and fair election, agreement or no agreement is a political statement, but I don’t think that is possible because I don’t think that the Buhari that I know will sign any (such) agreement. He knows that he doesn’t have the powers and the authority to hand over power to whomever he so wishes. He said it is going to be free and fair; in fact, he even said it in the open that he doesn’t have any candidate. So, these are just speculations”.