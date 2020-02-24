February 24: Too Busy to Pray?

Listen to article

The great reformation leader, Martin Luther, said something like this: “When I have a lot to do in a day, I spend more time in prayer because more work is done by prayer than by work itself.” He was right. If you are too busy to pray, then you are too busy. We can never be too busy to pray because prayer makes our lives much more focused, efficient and peaceful. Learning this principle has been essential to me. When I have many things on my heart and mind, or when I face overwhelming circumstances, I don’t try tackling these problems myself. I go to God in prayer and He gives me the wisdom and guidance I need.

The church today doesn’t yet understand this truth. We spend just a few minutes with God, and then we try to do many hours of work in His name. We often sing, “This is the day the Lord has made.’ God is asking us, “If this is my day, then why don’t you come and talk to me about it?” We do many things in God’s day that He didn’t plan for us, so we must ask him for His agenda. One hour with God in prayer can accomplish ten hours of work because it eliminates trial and error.

God will tell you what is really important, and He will give you wisdom for the circumstances in your life. Prayer enables you to think clearly and wisely. It gives you spiritual discernment that you’d otherwise lack. Jesus knew what was important because He spent time with the father. Hours with God makes minutes with men effective. Note: More work is done by prayer than by work itself (Martin Luther).

Let’s pray: Father, help me to realize that my own efforts can be wasted if I haven’t heard from you. Please God, give me your agenda for my day as I come to you in prayer, in Jesus' name. Amen.

Today’s reading: Numbers 7 – 8; Mark 4:21-41

Prayer Changes Things-You Must Find Time to Pray.