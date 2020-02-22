CPJ joins letter calling on Togo government not to shut down internet

Listen to article

The Committee to Protect Journalists joined 27 other press freedom and human rights organizations in a letter dated February 19 calling for authorities in Togo to maintain the stability and openness of the internet and social media platforms.

The call came in response to concerns that the government intends to shut down or disrupt the internet during the presidential elections scheduled for February 22. The letter, addressed to Cina Lawson, Togo’s minister of posts, digital economy, and technological innovations, encourages the government to “undertake the necessary measures to ensure that the internet service providers and relevant actors ensure an open, accessible, and secure internet throughout Togo during this electioneering period.”

The letter notes that the Togolese government is currently facing a court case alleging that its internet shutdown in 2017 violated citizens’ rights.